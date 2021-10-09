Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden and the First Lady Deliver Remarks on Keeping Students Safe in Classrooms

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden deliver remarks on Keeping Students Safe in Classrooms

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:26
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    POTUS
    Jill Biden
    Joe Biden
    FLOTUS

