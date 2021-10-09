Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy senior commander provides remarks for 2021 Patriot Day observance, 20th anniversary of 9/11

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, is shown providing some of his remarks in this video Sept. 10, 2021, during the installation observance of Patriot Day 2021 and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss also provided special comments during the observance as well. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813184
    VIRIN: 210910-A-OK556-709
    Filename: DOD_108561362
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy senior commander provides remarks for 2021 Patriot Day observance, 20th anniversary of 9/11, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    9/11
    Fort McCoy
    Patriot Day observance
    9/11 20th Anniversary

