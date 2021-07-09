Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Singapore air force transports evacuees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Singapore air force transport evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating quick and safe evacuation. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation at their next destinations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813174
    VIRIN: 210907-F-VQ832-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561284
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Singapore air force transports evacuees, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT