video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813173" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley visits Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4. 2021. He spoke with Airmen about the support Ramstein is providing for Operation Allies Refuge. He also spoke with evacuees on base to understand what regional allies and partners have done to support them.