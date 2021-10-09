Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating hispanic heritage

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Tyndall Air Force base explain the importance of hispanic heritage and how it impact the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813165
    VIRIN: 210910-F-PU449-463
    Filename: DOD_108561186
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Hispanic
    Hispanic Heritage
    Mexico
    El Salvador
    Hispanic Culture

