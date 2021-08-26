Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11 : After the Attack

    PARRIS ISLAND, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Lt. Col. Michael Rock was part of the first generation of Marine officers following the September 11th attacks. Here is his view of that day and how ultimately shaped his career. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali. Music Composed by Cpl. Kyle Anderson)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813151
    VIRIN: 210910-M-IG436-0002
    Filename: DOD_108561092
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, MA, US

    This work, Remembering 9/11 : After the Attack, by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    attacks
    911
    september 11
    ryan hageali

