Remembering 9/11 : After the Attack

Lt. Col. Michael Rock was part of the first generation of Marine officers following the September 11th attacks. Here is his view of that day and how ultimately shaped his career. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali. Music Composed by Cpl. Kyle Anderson)
