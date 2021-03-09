20th Anniversary of 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joe Higgins, II Marine Expeditionary Force boxing coach for the Martial Arts Center of Excellence, recalls the events of September 11, 2001 on the 20 year anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. Mr. Higgins was one of the first firefighters to respond after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, NY. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl Eric Ramirez)