    20th Anniversary of 9/11

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Joe Higgins, II Marine Expeditionary Force boxing coach for the Martial Arts Center of Excellence, recalls the events of September 11, 2001 on the 20 year anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. Mr. Higgins was one of the first firefighters to respond after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, NY. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl Eric Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813148
    VIRIN: 210903-M-PR426-671
    Filename: DOD_108561041
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    9/11
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines

