20th Anniversary of 9/11

Joe Higgins, II Marine Expeditionary Force boxing coach for the Martial Arts Center of Excellence, recalls the events of September 11, 2001 on the 20 year anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. Mr. Higgins was one of the first firefighters to respond after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, NY. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl Eric Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813148
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-PR426-671
|Filename:
|DOD_108561041
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
