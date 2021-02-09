Col. Darby 40 mile-12 hour Ranger road march challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813144" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Large amount of B-roll shot from the perspective of a participant conducting the 40 mile road march along the east side of Lake Garda. followed by two interviews first interview is the last person to cross the finish line within the allotted 12 hours: Ringo Wilson SETAF G4. second interview is Sgt. Maj. Brian Worth SETAF G7, who finished second overall.