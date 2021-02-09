Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Darby 40 mile-12 hour Ranger road march challenge

    ITALY

    09.02.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Large amount of B-roll shot from the perspective of a participant conducting the 40 mile road march along the east side of Lake Garda. followed by two interviews first interview is the last person to cross the finish line within the allotted 12 hours: Ringo Wilson SETAF G4. second interview is Sgt. Maj. Brian Worth SETAF G7, who finished second overall.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813144
    VIRIN: 210902-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561026
    Length: 00:22:46
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Darby 40 mile-12 hour Ranger road march challenge, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    SETAF
    Lake Garda
    Col. Darby
    40 mile road march

