1 minute AFN In Focus news Piece about the Col. Darby 40 mile-12 hour Ranger road march challenge held annually at Lake Garda, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 10:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813140
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560968
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20210909-VIC-News_InFocus_Vicenza_Darby40mile, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT