Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge - German MPs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.05.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff StSauveur 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of German military forces patrolling pods at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 6, 2021. These activities demonstrate partnership between NATO allies. Tasks performed included ensuring the pod area is clean, N95 mask wearing, and securing the entry checkpoints.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813113
    VIRIN: 210905-F-EU975-322
    Filename: DOD_108560814
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge - German MPs, by MSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT