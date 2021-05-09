B-Roll footage of German military forces patrolling pods at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 6, 2021. These activities demonstrate partnership between NATO allies. Tasks performed included ensuring the pod area is clean, N95 mask wearing, and securing the entry checkpoints.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813113
|VIRIN:
|210905-F-EU975-322
|Filename:
|DOD_108560814
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Allies Refuge - German MPs, by MSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
