September 11th 20th Anniversary Reflection

As the Nation commemorates 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001 -- USAG Wiesbaden took some time recently to reflect on how 9/11 has impacted our lives and Army careers since.
Tune in to hear some of our garrison command team and workforce reflect and remember where they were on 9/11 and their lasting memories of those day’s events.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 08:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813111
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-QN293-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108560756
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
