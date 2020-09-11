Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11th 20th Anniversary Reflection

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.10.2021

    Video by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    As the Nation commemorates 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001 -- USAG Wiesbaden took some time recently to reflect on how 9/11 has impacted our lives and Army careers since. 
    Tune in to hear some of our garrison command team and workforce reflect and remember where they were on 9/11 and their lasting memories of those day’s events.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    Patriots Day
    USAG Wiesbaden

