    1st Aviation Brigade Command Team Patriot Day Comments

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Thoughts from the 1st Aviation Brigade command team on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813104
    VIRIN: 210909-A-MD562-788
    Filename: DOD_108560729
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Aviation Brigade Command Team Patriot Day Comments, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAACe

