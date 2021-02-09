Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH-64 Apaches (Social Media)

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence AH-64 Apache helicopters take off at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813103
    VIRIN: 210902-A-MD562-676
    Filename: DOD_108560728
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    This work, AH-64 Apaches (Social Media), by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

