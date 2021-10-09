The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the month of August 2021. Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Technical Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 06:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813098
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-VP778-473
|Filename:
|DOD_108560688
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 111th Attack Wing August 2021 Spotlight, by TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT