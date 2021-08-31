Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPOTLIGHT: Airman showcases dedication for cooking

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Senior Airman Jonathan Corbett showcases his dedication for cooking, August 2021, at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Corbett enjoys using different ingredients from around the globe in his dishes. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813078
    VIRIN: 210831-F-WN543-169
    Filename: DOD_108560339
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPOTLIGHT: Airman showcases dedication for cooking, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    South Korea
    Cook
    Spotlight

