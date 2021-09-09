Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Reflection Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Maj. Eragbai Evborokhai, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Operations Sergeant Major, talks about the role the attacks on September 11, 2001 play in his career in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813072
    VIRIN: 210909-A-AK380-983
    Filename: DOD_108560297
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Reflection Video, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Service
    9/11
    Never Forget
    Patriots Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT