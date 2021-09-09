Sgt. Maj. Eragbai Evborokhai, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Operations Sergeant Major, talks about the role the attacks on September 11, 2001 play in his career in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 01:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813072
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-AK380-983
|Filename:
|DOD_108560297
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Reflection Video, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT