    'Never Forget': Air Guard leader reflects on 9/11

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Chief Master Sgt. David Callaghan, the command chief for the Air National Guard Readiness Center, reflects on his immediate response to the 9/11 attacks as an aviation resource management specialist with the D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing. Callaghan also discusses the subsequent formation of the wing’s Aerospace Control Alert mission, and why a new generation of Airmen should never forget the sacrifices made on that day. (Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    9/11
    Joint Base Andrews
    113th Wing
    Air National Guard Readiness Center
    Aerospace Control Alert

