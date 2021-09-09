Chief Master Sgt. David Callaghan, the command chief for the Air National Guard Readiness Center, reflects on his immediate response to the 9/11 attacks as an aviation resource management specialist with the D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing. Callaghan also discusses the subsequent formation of the wing’s Aerospace Control Alert mission, and why a new generation of Airmen should never forget the sacrifices made on that day. (Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 22:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813071
|VIRIN:
|210909-Z-NB148-132
|Filename:
|DOD_108560288
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 'Never Forget': Air Guard leader reflects on 9/11, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT