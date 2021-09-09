'Never Forget': Air Guard leader reflects on 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. David Callaghan, the command chief for the Air National Guard Readiness Center, reflects on his immediate response to the 9/11 attacks as an aviation resource management specialist with the D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing. Callaghan also discusses the subsequent formation of the wing’s Aerospace Control Alert mission, and why a new generation of Airmen should never forget the sacrifices made on that day. (Video by Air Force Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)