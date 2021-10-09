U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Chamber, the operations officer for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Chambers was a freshman in high school when the attacks occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813070
|VIRIN:
|210820-M-VV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560287
|Length:
|00:13:45
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Joshua Chambers Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT