New Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 9, 2021. Following graduation on Sept. 10, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps by Tyler A. Ware
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 21:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813053
|VIRIN:
|210909-M-ZZ123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560121
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company Motivational Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT