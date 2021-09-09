IT’S SEPTEMBER TENTH, TWENTY TWENTY-ONE AND HERE’S THE TOP FIVE STORIES IN VEE-A THIS WEEK.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 21:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813052
|VIRIN:
|210909-O-PH007-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560095
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Top 5 Stories in VA - Sept. 10, 2021, by Reynaldo Leal and Adam Stump, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT