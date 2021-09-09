Various shots of judge advocates working in the office and in the courtroom.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 21:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813041
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-MQ455-743
|Filename:
|DOD_108559980
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Judge Advocates: Continuing the Mission B-roll, by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT