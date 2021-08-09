Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Patriot Day 20th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    September 11, 2021 marks the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of the terrorist attacks on US soil. This product was product was produced using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813032
    VIRIN: 210909-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108559898
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Patriot Day 20th Anniversary, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11

