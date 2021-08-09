September 11, 2021 marks the 20th Anniversary Commemoration of the terrorist attacks on US soil. This product was product was produced using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator. (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 21:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813032
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-BK017-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108559898
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 Patriot Day 20th Anniversary, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT