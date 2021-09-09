Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA 9/11 Remembrance

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    In remembrance of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, please join DMA Director, Hal Pittman, in this recorded 9/11 remembrance.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813027
    VIRIN: 210909-O-PZ834-897
    Filename: DOD_108559848
    Length: 00:07:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, DMA 9/11 Remembrance, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

