In remembrance of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, please join DMA Director, Hal Pittman, in this recorded 9/11 remembrance.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813027
|VIRIN:
|210909-O-PZ834-897
|Filename:
|DOD_108559848
|Length:
|00:07:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DMA 9/11 Remembrance, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
