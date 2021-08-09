MWSS-272 Marines Conduct Fuel Additization at WTI 1-22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, additize fuel utilizing the expeditionary mobile fuel additization capability during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22 at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)