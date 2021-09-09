Around the Air Force: Around the Air Force: COVID Vaccines - Travel Screenings - States Support Families

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force includes the Department of the Air Force establishing deadlines for mandatory COVID 19 vaccines for Airmen and Guardians, the screening process for family members scheduled for permanent change of station becomes automated, and the annual report on states’ support of military families is released.