AMC employee Kirk Hamlet recalls the events of the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, while he was in the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813011
|VIRIN:
|210908-O-FK481-781
|Filename:
|DOD_108559692
|Length:
|00:13:45
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirk Hamlet 9/11 survival interview, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT