    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Around the Air Force: COVID Vaccines - Travel Screenings - States Support Families

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force includes the Department of the Air Force establishing deadlines for mandatory COVID 19 vaccines for Airmen and Guardians, the screening process for family members scheduled for permanent change of station becomes automated, and the annual report on states’ support of military families is released.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813008
    VIRIN: 210909-F-KY613-1001
    Filename: DOD_108559655
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Around the Air Force: COVID Vaccines - Travel Screenings - States Support Families, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Video
    AFTV

