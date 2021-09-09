Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquaters AFRC Townhall September 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Darius Caldwell, Jacob Keenum and Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Chief of Air Force Reserve, Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, Timothy C. White, discuss the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the fiscal environment, and current affairs in Afghanistan at an online town hall, September 9, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812997
    VIRIN: 210909-F-F3641-0001
    Filename: DOD_108559469
    Length: 00:09:36
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquaters AFRC Townhall September 2021, by Darius Caldwell, Jacob Keenum and SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    Fiscal year
    Afghanistan
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Covid 19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT