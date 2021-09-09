Chief of Air Force Reserve, Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee and Command Chief Master Sergeant of Air Force Reserve Command, Timothy C. White, discuss the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the fiscal environment, and current affairs in Afghanistan at an online town hall, September 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 16:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812997
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-F3641-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108559469
|Length:
|00:09:36
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquaters AFRC Townhall September 2021, by Darius Caldwell, Jacob Keenum and SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
