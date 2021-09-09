Maj. Gen. John Andonie, Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, shares his story of serving with the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Andonie assisted with the response efforts in the days and weeks following 9/11 and, 20 years later, he reflects on one of his most memorable moments from that timeframe.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812980
|VIRIN:
|210909-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108557564
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Jon Andonie 9/11 Story, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT