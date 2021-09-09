Maj. Gen. Jon Andonie 9/11 Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. John Andonie, Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, shares his story of serving with the New York National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Andonie assisted with the response efforts in the days and weeks following 9/11 and, 20 years later, he reflects on one of his most memorable moments from that timeframe.