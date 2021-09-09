The Office of the Secretary of Defense hosts a virtual webinar with Department of Defense Education Activity high school students and survivors of the 9/11 Pentagon attack. Guests include Tom Lassman, DOD senior historian, and 9/11 Pentagon survivors retired Navy Capt. Joseph Gradisher and Keith Walker.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 12:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812979
|Filename:
|DOD_108557405
|Length:
|00:44:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OSD and DoDEA Hosts Webinar for Students and Survivors of 9/11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
