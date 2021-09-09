Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We remember 9-11: A personal account

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by David Hopper 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Matthew O'Neill from the 1st Weather Group at Offutt AFB provides a personal account of the 9-11 attacks as a 16-year-old who personally witnessed the attacks and whos father was one of the fire fighters who responded to the attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by David Hopper)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:21
    This work, We remember 9-11: A personal account, by David Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9-11
    offutt afb
    #Weremember911

