We remember 9-11: A personal account

Tech. Sgt. Matthew O'Neill from the 1st Weather Group at Offutt AFB provides a personal account of the 9-11 attacks as a 16-year-old who personally witnessed the attacks and whos father was one of the fire fighters who responded to the attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by David Hopper)