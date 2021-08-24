First operational HC-130J unit fuels with KC-46

Two KC-46A Pegasus aircraft assigned to the 916th Air Refueling wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, provided air-to-air refueling for an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2021. As the first HC-130J operational unit to receive fuel from a KC-46A Pegasus, the 71st RQS is able to sustain rescue operations for a prolonged period of time. This capability is essential for the success of rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812972
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-GO302-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108557047
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
