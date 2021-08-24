First operational HC-130J unit fuels with KC-46

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two KC-46A Pegasus aircraft assigned to the 916th Air Refueling wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, provided air-to-air refueling for an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2021. As the first HC-130J operational unit to receive fuel from a KC-46A Pegasus, the 71st RQS is able to sustain rescue operations for a prolonged period of time. This capability is essential for the success of rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)