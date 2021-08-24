Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First operational HC-130J unit fuels with KC-46

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Two KC-46A Pegasus aircraft assigned to the 916th Air Refueling wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, provided air-to-air refueling for an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 71st Rescue Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2021. As the first HC-130J operational unit to receive fuel from a KC-46A Pegasus, the 71st RQS is able to sustain rescue operations for a prolonged period of time. This capability is essential for the success of rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812972
    VIRIN: 210824-F-GO302-3001
    Filename: DOD_108557047
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Moody Air Force Base
    71st Rescue Squadron
    916th Air Refueling Wing
    HC-130J Combat King II
    KC-46A Pegasus

