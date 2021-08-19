Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United by Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Jamie Chapman 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Video shown during Gen Raymond's speech at the 36th Space Symposium.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812968
    VIRIN: 210819-F-F3230-1201
    PIN: 210032
    Filename: DOD_108556923
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT