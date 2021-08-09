Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Rock Klescman 2021 (B-Roll)

    CERKLJE, SLOVENIA

    09.08.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation from a Missouri Air National Guard 180th Airlift Squadron C-130 Hercules aircraft, during Exercise Rock Klescman 21 at Cerklje Drop Zone in Slovenia, Sept. 08, 2021. Exercise Rock Klescman is a bilateral training exercise with the Slovenian Armed Forces focused on the rapid deployment and assembly of forces and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. Exercises such as this build a foundation of teamwork and readiness between allied NATO countries. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812960
    VIRIN: 210908-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108556769
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CERKLJE, SI

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rock Klescman 2021 (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    THEROCK
    GarrisonItaly
    rockklescman21

