CYS Facility Director Explains Rewarding Career

Alicia Exum, Vicenza CYS Child & Youth Services facility director, explains how she turned CYS into a career and how working for CYS has played a roll in both her personal and professional lives in Vicenza, Italy Sept. 9, 2021. If you're looking for a rewarding job that has a direct impact on shaping younger individuals' lives and you can turn into a career, look no further than CYS! (U.S. Army Video by Maria Cavins)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 10:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812959
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-UN218-206
|Filename:
|DOD_108556761
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
