    CYS Facility Director Explains Rewarding Career

    ITALY

    09.09.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Alicia Exum, Vicenza CYS Child & Youth Services facility director, explains how she turned CYS into a career and how working for CYS has played a roll in both her personal and professional lives in Vicenza, Italy Sept. 9, 2021. If you're looking for a rewarding job that has a direct impact on shaping younger individuals' lives and you can turn into a career, look no further than CYS! (U.S. Army Video by Maria Cavins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:52
    Category: Series
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe
    Child and Youth Services Hiring

