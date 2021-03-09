Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations - 173rd prepares food

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Brecht 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bulldog Troop, 1-91st Calvary, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), prepare and serve meals to evacuees from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3rd, 2021. Evacuees are awaiting transportation and in-processing unto Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to other transient location during Operation Allies Refuge.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Brecht)

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

