Here's one of the changes that rolled out with the latest uniform policy update, detailed in NAVADMIN 183/21.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 20:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812906
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108555852
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Question of the Day: When are male Sailors allowed to wear ear rings?, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT