Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Question of the Day: When are male Sailors allowed to wear ear rings?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Here's one of the changes that rolled out with the latest uniform policy update, detailed in NAVADMIN 183/21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 20:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812906
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1009
    Filename: DOD_108555852
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Question of the Day: When are male Sailors allowed to wear ear rings?, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT