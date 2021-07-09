Go inside the Advancement Exam Readiness Review (AERR) for the Air Traffic Control (AC) rating!

Go inside the exam-writing process in this week's Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the Week! The AO Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR), held this week in Pensacola, Florida, reviewed and developed rating examination material from which the AO enlisted advancement exams are created. If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal>Professional Resources>Navy Advancement Center>Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) today to find out how to apply!
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 20:12
|Category:
|PSA
