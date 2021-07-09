Go inside the Advancement Exam Readiness Review (AERR) for the Air Traffic Control (AC) rating!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Go inside the exam-writing process in this week's Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the Week! The AO Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR), held this week in Pensacola, Florida, reviewed and developed rating examination material from which the AO enlisted advancement exams are created. If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal>Professional Resources>Navy Advancement Center>Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) today to find out how to apply!