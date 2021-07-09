PNW Sea Trials 2021

NROTC midshipmen from 15 universities took part in Sea Trials 2021 at Naval Base Kitsap locations in Bremerton and Silverdale, Washington. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides NROTC midshipmen with realistic training, leadership and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather Wamsley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Foley, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia C. Hilliard)
