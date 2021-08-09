Former Air National Guard Master. Sgt. Kevin Richardson was working as the Director of the Air National Guard's chief of protocol in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years after the 9/11, Richardson, who went back into the Pentagon after the attack recalls the day's events.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812882
|VIRIN:
|210908-A-TA175-307
|Filename:
|DOD_108555505
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Air National Guard Master Sgt. recalls the 9/11 Pentagon attack, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT