Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Air National Guard Master Sgt. recalls the 9/11 Pentagon attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Former Air National Guard Master. Sgt. Kevin Richardson was working as the Director of the Air National Guard's chief of protocol in Arlington, Va., Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years after the 9/11, Richardson, who went back into the Pentagon after the attack recalls the day's events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812882
    VIRIN: 210908-A-TA175-307
    Filename: DOD_108555505
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Air National Guard Master Sgt. recalls the 9/11 Pentagon attack, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT