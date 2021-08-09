Consolidation training: Capstone BRoll Package

Members of the Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons Honor Guard practice drill movements in preparation for a military funeral. The guardsmen render military honors for retirement ceremonies, military funerals and other military ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
