2-3 Infantry Battalion Conduct Operational Procedures to Contain Fire

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2-3 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, are supported by aerial resources while conducting mop up procedures while deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations on the Dixie Fire in Plumas National Forest, California, Sept. 7, 2021. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|09.07.2021
|09.08.2021 17:44
|B-Roll
|812857
|210907-A-BM014-699
|DOD_108555244
|00:01:00
|QUINCY, CA, US
|0
|0
