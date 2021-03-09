Pods on the flight line during Operation Allied Refuge at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Sep 3, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812848
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-ZV099-053
|Filename:
|DOD_108555025
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight line B-roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
