    Flight line B-roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Pods on the flight line during Operation Allied Refuge at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Sep 3, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812848
    VIRIN: 210903-F-ZV099-053
    Filename: DOD_108555025
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Flight line B-roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Afghanistan
    Air Force
    OAR
    The Global Gateway
    Operation Allied Refuge

