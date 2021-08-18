Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RFR 21-02 Night Ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    The aircraft used in Red-Flag Rescue 21-02 take flight during nighttime operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812845
    VIRIN: 210818-F-CQ965-080
    Filename: DOD_108555005
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RFR 21-02 Night Ops, by A1C William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red-Flag Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT