Blood and Fire-Side chat pP

Maj. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie chat with Margaret Haycraft and Holly Declerk about mental health and the resources available to Soldiers. During the "Blood and Fireside" chat, Margaret (Meg) and Holly mention the various resources that Soldiers may access. Some of those resources can be accessed through Military OneSource, the U.S. Army Reserve Family Programs team, and more. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SPC. Kenneth Rodriguez) Pt.2