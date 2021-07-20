Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blood and Fire-Side chat pP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Video by Spc. KENNETH RODRIGUEZ 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie chat with Margaret Haycraft and Holly Declerk about mental health and the resources available to Soldiers. During the "Blood and Fireside" chat, Margaret (Meg) and Holly mention the various resources that Soldiers may access. Some of those resources can be accessed through Military OneSource, the U.S. Army Reserve Family Programs team, and more. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SPC. Kenneth Rodriguez) Pt.2

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812840
    VIRIN: 210720-A-UV755-1002
    Filename: DOD_108554955
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood and Fire-Side chat pP, by SPC KENNETH RODRIGUEZ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Blood and Fire
    63rdReadinessDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT