Twenty years later many Pentagon employees who survived the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, still work in the building and continue to serve the nation. Read their stories on defense.gov.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812828
|VIRIN:
|210908-D-AR128-882
|Filename:
|DOD_108554759
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon 9-11 Survivors, “We tell our stories…”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT