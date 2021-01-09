86th Aeromedical evacuation squadron prepping in a C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sep 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812827
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-ZV099-032
|Filename:
|DOD_108554755
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation squadron B-roll, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT