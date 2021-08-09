Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering September 11th

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    California National Guard Primary   

    A look back on September 11th and how members of the California National Guard reflect on the life changing moment of the terrorist attacks and how the National Guard has adapted to an ever changing world. Hear some of the untold stories of California's response to the 9-11 attacks. (A U.S. National Guard production by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812825
    VIRIN: 210908-Z-BT533-0001
    Filename: DOD_108554751
    Length: 00:17:44
    Location: CA, US

    security
    F16
    San Francisco
    World Trade Center
    911
    Twin Towers
    Pentagon
    September
    response
    terrorism
    evolve
    Stockton
    wildfires
    combat readiness
    California
    military
    Fresno
    intercept
    747

