Remembering September 11th

A look back on September 11th and how members of the California National Guard reflect on the life changing moment of the terrorist attacks and how the National Guard has adapted to an ever changing world. Hear some of the untold stories of California's response to the 9-11 attacks. (A U.S. National Guard production by Tech. Sgt. Christian Jadot)