    One smile at a time

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 86th Communications Squadron, talk about their experience augmenting for Operations Allies Refuge, Sep. 7, 2021 at Ramstein Air Base Germany. OAR is considered the largest airlift support in U.S. history and RAB has helped thousands of evacuees relocate to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812818
    VIRIN: 210907-F-AV821-1002
    Filename: DOD_108554720
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, One smile at a time, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

