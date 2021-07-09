Airmen assigned to the 86th Communications Squadron, talk about their experience augmenting for Operations Allies Refuge, Sep. 7, 2021 at Ramstein Air Base Germany. OAR is considered the largest airlift support in U.S. history and RAB has helped thousands of evacuees relocate to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812818
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-AV821-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108554720
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, One smile at a time, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT