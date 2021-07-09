One smile at a time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Airmen assigned to the 86th Communications Squadron, talk about their experience augmenting for Operations Allies Refuge, Sep. 7, 2021 at Ramstein Air Base Germany. OAR is considered the largest airlift support in U.S. history and RAB has helped thousands of evacuees relocate to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)