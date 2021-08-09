Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20 years later: A chief remembers 9/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Bryan “Skip” Ford, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, recalls the events of Sept. 11, 2001, while stationed at Dover AFB and how 9/11 changed how he views our relative security and freedom as a nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812801
    VIRIN: 210908-F-UO935-9001
    Filename: DOD_108554319
    Length: 00:08:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 years later: A chief remembers 9/11, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    AirForceNewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT